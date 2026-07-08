Pluribus, The Pitt and Hacks lead the charge as Emmy nominations are revealed

Television enthusiasts are buzzing today as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations are officially announced in Los Angeles. Announcers Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller are revealing the contenders who will compete on September 14 at the Peacock Theater, with Law & Order icon Mariska Hargitay set to host the star-studded NBC broadcast.

Record-breaking rookies and nostalgic farewells dominate the race

Leading the conversation is Apple TV+ freshman drama Pluribus, created by Vince Gilligan. The clever, consummately crafted series could break a 32-year-old record for the most nominations for a debut season, a title held by NYPD Blue since 1994. Lead actress Rhea Seehorn is a firm favourite to secure a nod, whilst Karolina Wydra is aiming for a supporting nomination.

Meanwhile, HBO Max’s breakout medical drama The Pitt enters its sophomore season with massive momentum. After dominant freshman wins for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, the series returns quickly without taking the multi-year breaks typical of modern streaming giants. Noah and Katherine are virtual shoo-ins for fresh nods, alongside a brilliant ensemble cast poised to dominate the supporting categories.