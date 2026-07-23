Review: 5 reasons why you should add Prime Video's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya on your watchlist

Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is led by a highly versatile team of actors like Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, Prachee Shah in pivotal roles and a bunch of fabulous kids.
Firstly, watching this show made us realise that sometime a no-fuss simple storyline, with no extra drama, thrill or mystery also makes for a great watch. Coincidentally, the show releases at a time when the entire country is backing the students in a protest that is about their future. While the show may not be of anything nearly similar, but shows how a little support and solidarity can be of a great help.
Amazing casting, all perfectly moulded into their characters, and not even for once did any one of them try to dominate the other. Each of the characters had their role to play in taking forth the narrative of the show. A little typecast when it comes to the Hindi teacher, Meena Sir and English teacher, Shiney Sir? Well, yes, why not. They weren't very far from the reality, honestly!
Also, hat's off to the casting director for casting the younger versions of Gyaneshwar Tripathi, Sushma and Urmila. If this weren't a show, you'd swear they were actually the same person at different ages!
When it comes to a show related to students, teachers and is a social drama, things tend to get very preachy. Here, thankfully, there wasn't in any character who tried to preach things. Positivity, eye-opening conversations, all were there, just used subtly.
While they may have not met in the most friendly way, but their chemistry throughout the show is worth a mention. Spoiler alert: Chemistry need not always be romantic!