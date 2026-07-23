Review: 5 reasons why you should add Prime Video's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya on your watchlist

Amazing casting, all perfectly moulded into their characters, and not even for once did any one of them try to dominate the other. Each of the characters had their role to play in taking forth the narrative of the show. A little typecast when it comes to the Hindi teacher, Meena Sir and English teacher, Shiney Sir? Well, yes, why not. They weren't very far from the reality, honestly!

Also, hat's off to the casting director for casting the younger versions of Gyaneshwar Tripathi, Sushma and Urmila. If this weren't a show, you'd swear they were actually the same person at different ages!