OTT releases this week: July 24 to July 30

Get your popcorn buckets ready for the week ahead becuase here's a list of exciting new OTT releases coming your way. From unravelling dark conspiracies to navigating multiversal chaos there's much to delve into this week. We return to a fresh new take into the world of The Big Bang Theory with its upcoming spin-off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. We also learn to love pickle balls through eyes of The Dink. This and more in our list for the best OTT shows and films releasing this week.
Things take a sci-fi turn in this spin-off of the beloved sitcom series The Big Bang Theory. Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), the socially awkward comic book store owner, accidentally triggers a massive multiversal apocalypse after damaging a quantum interference device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter. To fix things, Stuart must now turn into the hero he’s read all about in comic books all his life, jumping from one absurd reality to another. July 24. On JioHotstar.
Chronicling the tragic Lockerbie bombing, this limited series will explore the tragic and catastrophic aftermath of the events of December 21, 1988. With key figures including an American intelligence official (Merritt Wever), a political diplomat (Patrick J Adams) and other officials carrying forward the central narrative of the story, this series will highlight the significant impact the tragedy had on families of the victims and the local Lockerbie community. July 30. On Netflix.
Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson) is an unsuccessful, former tennis prodigy who is stuck coaching unruly children at a suburban country club owned by his father, Chuck (Ed Harris). While initially backing his father’s disdain for the new sports craze invading their turf — pickleball — a re-injury pushes Dusty onto the pickleball court for rehabilitation. With a newfound love for the sport, Dusty is now caught between his passion and his innate urge to impress his father. July 24. On Apple TV.
Set in a highly dysfunctional government school, this lighthearted series follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), its laid-back and unconventional headmaster, as he attempts to undertake a complete makeover of the system to win a government-sponsored training trip to Cambridge. With one blackboard lesson at a time, this series follows a chaotic yet heartwarming story of transformation. Language: Hindi. July 24. On Prime Video.
Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant Massey), Sudha (Vedika Pinto) and Preeti (Mahima Makwana) are at the heart of this story that explores how unexpected connections change how we look at our own lives. Chander’s perspective towards life changes when he meets Sudha, an independent and fierce divorce lawyer who pushes him to explore life’s unpredictability. However, upon meeting Preeti, Chander experiences a different form of compassionate love. Language: Hindi. July 24. On Netflix.
Following the story of Krishna Pillai (Tovino Thomas), the film is set in the Vimochana Samaram of the 1950s. After his family was brutally killed during his childhood, Krishna eventually arrived at the hill village of Kaaniyar, where the conflict between the Church and rising Communist forces is the root cause of the tensions. Krishna eventually learns of Pattelar (Prithviraj Sukumaran), a ruthless, oppressive landlord who is at the centre of a massive conspiracy. Language: Malayalam. July 24. On SonyLIV.
Picking up two decades after the events of the first film, the sequel maps the evolution of the cutthroat reality of the modern digital media landscape. Journalist Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is let go from her job in a mass lay-off. Eventually, she falls back into the orbit of her old company, Runway magazine. As she becomes its new features editor, she reunites with editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and art director Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) to save Runway’s face after a PR disaster and restore its editorial credibility. July 29. On JioHotstar.