New on OTT: Political thrillers, crime sagas and feel-good comedies drop this week

From gritty political conspiracies and Kolkata crime trails to Norwegian football glory, this week’s OTT slate serves up high-stakes drama alongside heartwarming family tales and breezy romance.
Side-by-side images featuring a glimpse of Javier Bardem in Cape Fear and a multi-character movie poster of Patriot starring Mamooty and Mohanlal
In frame (L-R): A glimpse from Cape Fear; A poster for Patriot

Some exciting OTT releases are coming your way this week. From the highligh anticipated reiteration of Cape Fear to the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema joining forces in Patriot, it's the perfect time to binge-watch your favourite shows. Also dive into some easy-watching with a new season of Gullak and the latest rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez — Office Romance.

From ‘Patriot’ and ‘Cape Fear’ to ‘Gullak’ and ‘Office Romance’: Your Guide to This Week’s Biggest OTT Releases

1. Political Thriller: Patriot

Cinematic poster of the 2026 film Patriot featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara
A poster for Patriot

Dr Daniel ‘Danny’ James (Mammootty) is a Defence Research Wing officer who once helped developed Periscope, a surveillance system for the government that he believed would be use to protect the country. When it is realised that this technology is being weaponised Danny teams with hsi old comrade, Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal) to dismantle it. Language: Malayalam. June 5, 2026. On Z5.

2. Docu-Series: Norway: The Dark Horse

Norway football team graphic featuring Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, Antonio Nusa and manager Ståle Solbakken in a poster for the Netflix series
A poster for Norway: The Dark Horse

This two part docu-series brings the story of the comeback staged by the Norwegian men’s national team after 26-year absence from the global stage. Focusing heavily on the journeys of bond built by the team, the series will focus on stars like captain Martin Odegaard and the international sensation Erling Haaland. Language: Norwegian. June 9. On Netflix.

3. Crime: Brown

Karisma Kapoor points a gun in the official banner for her 2026 ZEE5 thriller series Brown
Karisma Kapoor in a poster for Brown

The City of Joy becomes the background for this series adapted from Abheek Barua’s acclaimed crime novel City of Death. Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor) is a cop in the city who is battling her own demons of alcoholism and past trauma. When she is assigned a high profile case she crosses paths with Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma) who faces trauma of his own. Together their investigation brings them to crossroads with danger, secrets, hidden corruption and more threats. Language: Hindi. June 5. On Z5.

4. Thriller: Cape Fear

Apple TV Cape Fear series poster featuring Amy Adams and Javier Bardem
A poster for Cape Fear

John D MacDonald’s popular novel The Executioners finds a renewed imagination in this upcoming series. Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) are a happily married, successful attorney couple whose comfortable family life with their children begins to crumble when Max Cady (Javier Bardem) is released from prison. Driven by a grudge held for 17 years, Max commences psychological warfare on the couple. June 5. On Apple TV.

5. Comedy Drama: Gullak (Season 5)

The the main cast in a promotional poster for the Sony LIV web series Gullak
Gullak (Season 5) poster

We return to the heartwarming world of the Mishra family. The new season finds Annu (Anant V Joshi), the eldest son, coping with the challenges of navigating his career, while the younger one Aman (Harsh Mayar) has become more reserved holding his own secrets. Santosh (Jameel Khan) tries his best to remain an anchor for the household in these changing times while Shanti manages her new found digital popularity. Language: Hindi. June 5. On SonyLIV.

6. Comedy: The Pyramid Scheme

Amazon Prime Video series poster for The Pyramid Scheme by TVF
The Pyramid Scheme poster

Goldy (Paramvir Singh Cheema) is an ambitious, fast-talking, but impatient young person who gets pulled into a chain-based pyramid marketing business. After partnering with Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), the duo begin to climb up the ladder of financial success. But their happy days are short-lived when greed, manipulation and betrayal begin to chip into Goldy’s life. Language: Hindi. June 5. On Prime Video.

7. Rom-Com: Office Romance

Jennifer Lopez and (Brett Goldstein in a glimpse from Netflix's Office Romance
Jennifer Lopez and (Brett Goldstein in a glimpse from Netflix's Office Romance

Jackie Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) is the fierce CEO and President of aviation company Air Cruz. When Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) joins the company, her reputation and strict policy on anti-fraternisation becomes a hurdle, as they realise they have immense chemistry together. June 5. On Netflix.

Side-by-side images featuring a glimpse of Javier Bardem in Cape Fear and a multi-character movie poster of Patriot starring Mamooty and Mohanlal
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