New on OTT: Political thrillers, crime sagas and feel-good comedies drop this week

The City of Joy becomes the background for this series adapted from Abheek Barua’s acclaimed crime novel City of Death. Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor) is a cop in the city who is battling her own demons of alcoholism and past trauma. When she is assigned a high profile case she crosses paths with Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma) who faces trauma of his own. Together their investigation brings them to crossroads with danger, secrets, hidden corruption and more threats. Language: Hindi. June 5. On Z5.