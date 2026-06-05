New on OTT: Political thrillers, crime sagas and feel-good comedies drop this week

Some exciting OTT releases are coming your way this week. From the highligh anticipated reiteration of Cape Fear to the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema joining forces in Patriot, it's the perfect time to binge-watch your favourite shows. Also dive into some easy-watching with a new season of Gullak and the latest rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez — Office Romance.
Dr Daniel ‘Danny’ James (Mammootty) is a Defence Research Wing officer who once helped developed Periscope, a surveillance system for the government that he believed would be use to protect the country. When it is realised that this technology is being weaponised Danny teams with hsi old comrade, Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal) to dismantle it. Language: Malayalam. June 5, 2026. On Z5.
This two part docu-series brings the story of the comeback staged by the Norwegian men’s national team after 26-year absence from the global stage. Focusing heavily on the journeys of bond built by the team, the series will focus on stars like captain Martin Odegaard and the international sensation Erling Haaland. Language: Norwegian. June 9. On Netflix.
The City of Joy becomes the background for this series adapted from Abheek Barua’s acclaimed crime novel City of Death. Rita Brown (Karisma Kapoor) is a cop in the city who is battling her own demons of alcoholism and past trauma. When she is assigned a high profile case she crosses paths with Arjun Sinha (Surya Sharma) who faces trauma of his own. Together their investigation brings them to crossroads with danger, secrets, hidden corruption and more threats. Language: Hindi. June 5. On Z5.
John D MacDonald’s popular novel The Executioners finds a renewed imagination in this upcoming series. Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) are a happily married, successful attorney couple whose comfortable family life with their children begins to crumble when Max Cady (Javier Bardem) is released from prison. Driven by a grudge held for 17 years, Max commences psychological warfare on the couple. June 5. On Apple TV.
We return to the heartwarming world of the Mishra family. The new season finds Annu (Anant V Joshi), the eldest son, coping with the challenges of navigating his career, while the younger one Aman (Harsh Mayar) has become more reserved holding his own secrets. Santosh (Jameel Khan) tries his best to remain an anchor for the household in these changing times while Shanti manages her new found digital popularity. Language: Hindi. June 5. On SonyLIV.
Goldy (Paramvir Singh Cheema) is an ambitious, fast-talking, but impatient young person who gets pulled into a chain-based pyramid marketing business. After partnering with Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), the duo begin to climb up the ladder of financial success. But their happy days are short-lived when greed, manipulation and betrayal begin to chip into Goldy’s life. Language: Hindi. June 5. On Prime Video.
Jackie Cruz (Jennifer Lopez) is the fierce CEO and President of aviation company Air Cruz. When Daniel Blanchflower (Brett Goldstein) joins the company, her reputation and strict policy on anti-fraternisation becomes a hurdle, as they realise they have immense chemistry together. June 5. On Netflix.