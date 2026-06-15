Satyam Bhattacharya on playing Bumba Bagchi in Taarkata Photo - Pritam Sarkar

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Satyam Bhattacharya opens up about his role in the new Bengali web series Taarkata

Probably the only sane inspector in this world of wacky characters, Satyam Bhattacharya opens up on his portrayal of Bumba Bagchi