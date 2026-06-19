Jisshu Sengupta and Aryann Bhowmik, along with director Abhinay Deo, talk about Brown
After delivering hits like Delhi Belly and 24, director Abhinay deo is back with the Karisma Kapoor-led thriller-noir Brown, currently streaming on ZEE 5. We caught up with Abhinay and actors Jisshu U sengupta and Aryann Bhowmik to know more about the series. Excerpts:
How did you convince Karisma Kapoor to act in Brown?
Abhinay: She had flat-out refused because she had to get out of her comfort zone and come to Kolkata to shoot for 50-60 days. But she had not even heard the script, and that was the saving grace. Then I met her and had a chat about the role and script. When she heard what my vision was for rita Brown, she agreed.
Was she your first choice for Rita Brown?
Abhinay: I don’t think it’s about first choice or last choice; it’s about who works for that part. somebody who looks Anglo-Indian, is in their mid-40s, is ready not to put on make-up, and wears loose anti-fit clothes would be my best choice.
Tell us about your characters and how the script came to you .
Jisshu: I didn’t read the script in the beginning. I met Abhinay and the way he narrated the story and character in 15 minutes flat, there was no chance I was going to say no to playing Dr Sandip Chakraborty, a psychiatrist.
Aryann: I auditioned and got selected. For any actor, a character like Saikat would be a blessing. In Brown, Saikat is like a bright red flag and not suitable for the youth to take any inspiration from. That also makes it a lot more fun to play.
Do you approach your character differently knowing that today the audience tries to solve the mystery along with the narrative?
Aryann: I am aware, but I try not to keep this consciously while acting out the part. You trust the director and jump into his vision.
Tell us about directing veteran actress Helen in the series.
Abhinay: there are some people you can direct, and some people you have to just let them be. She’s somebody whom I have looked up to since I was seven, when I saw her in the Mehbooba song from Sholay. I was a fan boy on set. She has a wicked sense of humour. When we gave her a line, she added something to it and made it better.
You have worked with iconic actors; what’s your key takeaway?
Aryann: I was surprised to see Karisma so nice and chilled out. That’s a huge learning. Even Surya (Sharma) Sir was so composed and helped me.
Who’s a better co-actor – Karisma, Vidya, Kangana, Kajol?
Jisshu: All the women I have worked with are very nice. If you ask me about a fan boy moment, then it was Kajol.
How do the audiences respond to an Indian noir?
Abhinay: Whatever the genre of the project, if they identify with it, then they like it. Berlinale taught us that today the eyes of the world are on our industry. The West is losing out on ideas. Scale is their idea. But India has a lot of diversity, which is being portrayed through cinema.
Did you discover new aspects of mental health?
Jisshu: People still think today that going to a psychiatrist means you are mad. But I think it’s much needed in today’s day and age, where everything around us is so negative and people are getting depressed. It is war outside and within. I have gone to a psychiatrist because I needed that help. I was very happy, and now I know if I am feeling a certain way, I need to talk to someone who will give a third perspective.
What is the most doctor-like thing you have done in real life?
Jisshu: During the second wave of the pandemic, I had opened up a safe home. We started our foundation from that. We do medical camps. I never knew it would give me so much happiness from within.
How do you rediscover Kolkata every time through your works?
Abhinay: I’m not from here, and that makes it exciting. I got introduced to Kolkata from its architecture point of view. I felt it was a city of mystery. Kolkata is cosmopolitan but has also maintained its languid pace of life. Also, it’s impossible to shoot in Kolkata and not make it into a character. It offers so much.
Jisshu: The way Kolkata has been shown here, that Kolkata I never knew. Brown can’t happen without Kolkata.
Aryann: The City of Joy has death and grittiness in her underbelly. And that grittiness is also beautiful. You cannot escape it.
Brown is streaming on ZEE5