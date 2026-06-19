Jisshu Sengupta and Aryann Bhowmik, along with director Abhinay Deo, talk about Brown

A

Jisshu: I didn’t read the script in the beginning. I met Abhinay and the way he narrated the story and character in 15 minutes flat, there was no chance I was going to say no to playing Dr Sandip Chakraborty, a psychiatrist.

Aryann: I auditioned and got selected. For any actor, a character like Saikat would be a blessing. In Brown, Saikat is like a bright red flag and not suitable for the youth to take any inspiration from. That also makes it a lot more fun to play.