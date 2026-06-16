Meiyang Chang takes us through his debut in Bengali content with Taarkata

A

It’s not your typical crime thriller. There is dark humour, suspense, twists, and more to it. I do agree that there is an over saturation but I also know that no matter how much people complain, these kind of stories do work. We always like to see something which is out of our daily life. I’m sure people don’t meet people like the characters of the series. They don’t meet high end gangsters like Dodo all the time. That becomes intriguing. At one time we used to say the same about rom-coms – that there are only that many permutation and combinations – but the important part is how you treat it. Treatment makes the content special and the audience will like it. They will be able to tell the difference between everything else and Taarkata.