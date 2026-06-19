Priyanka Sarkar talks about getting into the skin of her character, Chhanda, for Taarkata
Priyanka Sarkar stars in Taarkata by Samik Roy Choudhury, which features Vikram Chatterjee, Satyam Bhattacharya, and Meiyang Chang in an ensemble cast. We sit down with her for a chat, diving deeper into her role and the world of crime thrillers. Excerpts:
Tell us about Chhanda.
Chhanda is a pathologist working in a government hospital. The series has a lot of layers like action, friendship, romance, and humour and in the midst of it all, she is a very interesting and layered character.
What makes Taarkata stand out from the projects you have done so far?
It’s important how you tell the story. Practically speaking, most genres have already been explored in the content space, and various types of work happen in all genres. But the way Taarkata is brought to the audience with a beautiful balance between all sentiments would definitely appeal to audience. It’s not that one has to watch a lot of action all the time; there is situational humour as well. Ultimately, it's the presentation that matters, and that’s where Taarkata is different.
What was the most memorable part of the experience, both on and off screen?
When my character enters, there’s a certain commercial presentation to it. There’s music in the background with hair flowing around. I have enjoyed that a lot. There are certain dialogues which were very fun. I can’t reveal them right now, but when the audience watches it, they will understand. Off-screen, I’ll say the people I have worked with are very talented. I have worked previously with Samik, and I will cherish the new friendships formed while shooting.
Tell us about your look, which is very different from other projects.
The credit for the character’s look goes to the entire team. There’s Suchismita Dasgupta, our costume designer, Samik, the makeup and hair team, everyone did their bit to make Chhanda look real and glamorous. Personally, I feel it’s important to follow a routine to take care of yourself throughout the year.
What are your upcoming projects?