Vikram Chatterjee on his new series, Taarkata, being a producer and more
Be it the suave gentleman, the romantic hero, or, in this case, the eccentric ex-cop, Vikram Chatterjee has played it all. By reinventing himself in each role, he is not only showcasing his versatility but also winning new fans across generations. As Taarkata, his latest web series directed by Samik Roy Choudhury, streams, we speak to the actor and debut producer about it all.
Excerpts:
Tell us about Agni Sen, your character in Taarkata.
Explaining Agni is difficult, so I won’t try. But the series is called Taarkata because its protagonist, Agni, is completely wacky.
Have you used the word Taarkata for people in real life?
Of course, in jest, we have often called our friends Taarkata. Also, I don’ t find the word demeaning. I believe it is better to be someone like that in this world of absolute madness. To ignore all the madness around you, you have to be slightly mad as well.
With countless crime thrillers being churned out, are you nervous when such a project comes to you?
No. This genre is underutilised in the Bengali web space. We think the Bengali audience doesn’t watch this genre, so they have to be fed rather simplistic stories. It’s treated as a television plus content bracket. It’s not larger than life. The kind of work I like to do in the web space includes the creation of a cinematic world.
This is your debut production. What’s your vision as a producer hereafter?
I am very new to saying this, but I don’t want to make shows and say they’re being made because it works well for the Bengali audience alone in particular. When my cousins entered their teenage years, they had an affinity for Bengali films. I figured out that we have not been making films for them. If I have to carve out a path for myself, then the younger audience is very important for me.
Your choice of projects over the last two years oscillates between action and emotion. Is it a conscious decision?
It was a conscious decision not to become monotonous or do one kind of film because I’m being liked that way. Instead, I believe in giving people a different reason to love me. What kind of projects come to me is never entirely in my hands.
What are your upcoming projects?