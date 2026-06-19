Why the mystery comedy Widow’s Bay is going viral

If your social media feeds are inundated with mentions of sea witches, cursed inns and New England islands, you might be experiencing the viral phenomenon of Widow’s Bay. This 10-episode mystery comedy series has gone from being a viral sensation through word of mouth to 2026’s television viewing essential.

Widow’s Bay: The perfect storm of horror and humour

This show was created by Katie Dippold and is directed by Hiro Murai. The series manages to parody perfectly the tourist town horror movie archetype. In it, Matthew Rhys portrays Tom Loftis, a bumbling and good-intentioned mayor trying to turn his dull town into a vacation paradise, but there’s just one problem — he is completely wrong about the curse affecting the town for centuries and supernatural horrors have begun interfering with the tourism season.