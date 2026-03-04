Kate to play major role in Eloise’ season? Bridgerton showrunner teases

"I am really partial to the relationship between Kate and Eloise," Jess revealed, noting that the two share a unique bond that she is keen to explore further. "When we eventually get to Eloise's season, Kate is someone I'll be very interested to have around."

This "runner" between the sisters-in-law also implies that Kate could be a vital confidante for Eloise as she also follows her own complex journey to love. Though it is still up in the air as to whether Eloise or her sister Francesca will be leading Season 5 of Bridgerton, it is heartening for fans of the eldest Bridgerton brother’s family that the showrunner is keen on keeping Simone part of the cast.

The plans for this series are not limited to the current cast members. Jess revealed that she hopes to eventually bring back all of the past cast members, including Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, for the final seasons of the series that will feature the youngest members of the Bridgerton family: Hyacinth and Gregory.

“Daphne and Anthony are such paternal and maternal figures for those younger kids.” It appears that the plan is for the family legacy to continue as a whole, even as new love stories are born and established as strongly as ever.