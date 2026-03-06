Eight new OTT releases to watch this weekend

Mystery: Scarpetta

Dr Kay Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman) is a brilliant forensic pathologist whose life comes undone when she returns to her hometown to resume her position after years. With a series of murders now pointing towards the rise of a serial killer on the loose, Kay unearths disturbing links that connect present events to her very first case during the ’90s. Working with detective Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale), Kay is forced to face the past while fixing her strained relationship with her sister Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis). March 11. On Prime Video.