Eight new OTT releases to watch this weekend

This week brings a fresh set of OTT releases across platforms. Our list includes several new OTT films and series across action, adventure, comedy and drama are set to stream, giving viewers plenty to choose from.
Adventure: One Piece (Season 2)
Monkey D Luffy (Iaaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, are now facing the tides of the Grand Line, the most dangerous stretches of the seas, Monkey and his gang must overcome the obstacles after getting tangled up with the Baroque Works syndicate, headed by the Crocodile (Joe Manganiello), to protect the kingdom and find the One Piece to become King of the Pirates! March 10. On Netflix.
Action: War Machine
During the final hours of a gruelling US Army Ranger recruitment course, combat engineer 81 (Alan Ritchson), who is leading the elite group, encounters an otherworldly force whilst with the other candidates. A survival race begins as the training takes a horrific turn as this futuristic machine is now hunting the candidates with their limited skills. March 6. On Netflix.
Comedy: Ted (Season 2)
This season of the popular prequel series to the hit Ted film series is set in the middle of the ’90s. John Bennett (Max Burkholder) and his foul-mouthed magic teddy bear Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) are now in their senior year and face the hilarious chaos of growing up as teenagers in the 1990s. March 6. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Hello Bachhon
Inspired by the real-life journey of PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey, this new series dramatises the story of the unpretentious and devoted physics teacher whose ed-tech platform revolutionised the coaching industry, making higher-quality education and dedicated entrance exam preparation accessible to all sections of society. Language: Hindi. March 6. On Netflix.
Comedy: Rooster
Greg Russo (Steve Carell), nicknamed Rooster, is a popular author who arrives at his daughter Katie’s (Charly Clive) college, where she works as faculty. After Katie’s husband Phil (Phil Dunster) leaves her for a graduate student, Greg’s arrival to help Katie through a turbulent period quickly spirals into chaos as he is requested to stay back as staff writer in the campus among the bustling campus life. March 9. On JioHotstar.
Mystery: Scarpetta
Dr Kay Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman) is a brilliant forensic pathologist whose life comes undone when she returns to her hometown to resume her position after years. With a series of murders now pointing towards the rise of a serial killer on the loose, Kay unearths disturbing links that connect present events to her very first case during the ’90s. Working with detective Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale), Kay is forced to face the past while fixing her strained relationship with her sister Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis). March 11. On Prime Video.
Drama: Made in Korea
Fascinated by Korean culture, Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), a girl from a small village in Tamil Nadu is all excited to finally make her way to the capital city of Seoul with her partner, only to be met by betrayal. Heartbroken and in the streets of the city, Shenba’s journey eventually introduces her to new friends, kind-hearted locals and a newfound love for the culture. Language: Tamil. March 12. On Netflix.
Docuseries: Lost Women of Alaska
This three-part true crime docu-series follows the investigation into the murders of Alaska Native women, uncovering systemic failures in law enforcement and the wider Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis. Through survivor accounts, family testimonies and archival evidence, the series traces how a serial killer was exposed, while questioning why warnings were overlooked and justice delayed for so long. March 6. On Discovery+
