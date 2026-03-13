Maamla Legal Hai returns with season 2, Kusha Kapila joins the chaos

Reflecting on her new role, Kusha shared, "Joining the world of Patparganj feels like finding the right bench in a crowded courtroom. Stepping in as Naina Arora allows me to be part of the madness in the most 'legal' way possible. Get ready, because we’re making sure you don't stop laughing!"

The core of the series remains anchored by the charismatic Ravi Kishan, who returns as Visheshwar D. Tyagi (VD Tyagi). This season introduces a massive shift in his arc; no longer content with just being a clever defense lawyer, Tyagi is now aspiring to prove his worth as a judge, a transition that is bound to lead to a new category of "out-of-the-box" verdicts.

Returning to the chaotic courtrooms are Nidhi Bisht as the beloved Sujata Negi (Sujata Didi), Naila Grewal as the idealistic Ananya Shroff, and Anant V Joshi as the sharp-tongued court manager Vishwas Pandey. The ensemble is further strengthened by similar actors reprising their roles from the previous season.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on April 3, 2026. With Tyagi attempting to maintain order from the judge's bench and Kusha Kapila’s character poised to stir the pot, the upcoming episodes are set to explore the fine line between law and laughter more deeply than ever before.