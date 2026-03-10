Lost Women of Alaska review: The grief behind Alaska’s serial killings

Watching the series is almost unbearable at times. But that discomfort may be the point. Bearing witness is a political act when the victims belonging to communities have been ignored for far too long. The documentary asks viewers to sit with their grief, their anger and the accountability.

Lost Women of Alaska is not so much about a serial killer, but a system that let vulnerable women to vanish. It is about the urgent need to confront a crisis that has been visible to Indigenous communities for generations. It is about the terror of their loved ones waiting for those who will never come home. Some stories should haunt us and this is one of them.