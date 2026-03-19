Vartika Tiwari shares how she bagged her role in Aspirants 3

Opening up about what pushed her to finally take the leap, she added, “Almost two weeks later, my brother got a whiff of it and pushed me to send the test. He was relentless and even shot the audition for me. I’m really grateful to Suvas because he kept asking for the test and also kept the door open for me.”

Talking about her experience on set, Vartika said, “I didn’t get the chance to share screen space with Sunny Hinduja. But I did have a brief exchange with Naveen Kasturia in the chai tapri scene. Even in that fleeting moment, I could sense his presence of mind and the depth of his experience as an actor. It inspired me in a way that pushed me to explore and pursue my character, Astha, more deeply,” she added.

The actress also spoke about the kind of response she has been receiving from audiences. “I honestly didn’t expect such intense and heartfelt responses. People have been sending long messages and detailed feedback, which feels incredibly nurturing for my creative spirit and my soul.”

Recalling one of the most memorable moments from the show, Vartika shared, “All the scenes were beautiful and fun to perform, but the last scene where Pawan and Astha have a heated moment was especially memorable for me. It was intense and quite overwhelming for both of us.”

“But Jatin really held the space for the scene and helped carry my confidence through it. His support helped me stay grounded and deliver the moment truthfully,” she concluded.