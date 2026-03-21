Actor Arifin Shuvoo talks about playing Jimmy Roy in Jazz City

A

I don’t think like this. This is my personal view. Your listening to Bob Marley does not make you a hater of Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Geeti, Bhatiali or others. Your reading Kafka does not mean that you are not reading Rabindranath Tagore or Sirshendu , or a Humayan Ahmed. For me, you are exploring and understanding life from different cultural aspects. I don’t think it’s taking away from the essence of the language. When I speak in Bangla, I speak fluently in the language. When I speak in a different language, if I have a grasp over it, I try to speak it fluently as well.