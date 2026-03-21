Srabanti Chatterjee gets into the skin of ‘Thakuma’ (grandmother) for her new series
From glamorous roles to the girl-next-door, or the mighty Debi Chowdhurani, Srabanti Chatterjee doesn’t hesitate to experiment with looks, roles, and stories. This time, she steps into the role of Thakuma (grandmother) and, along with her granddaughter, is all set to uncover a crime. We catch up with the beautiful actress to know more about the series, being a grandmother in real life, dealing with trolls, and more.
Why did you say yes to this role?
Girijabala Sanyal’s character is very different. It was really challenging to play a character that is almost double my age. I agreed to be in the series because of the character.
Is it too early for you to play a grandmother?
No. Since I am an actor, I believe we should step into any kind of character. I can see myself in a different character. Moreover, the role does justice to the series, so why not I step into it.
What stories by your grandparents do you hold close to yourself?
I haven’t seen my Thakuma (paternal grandmother). But I had my Dida (maternal grandmother) and have heard a lot of stories, mostly of Gods and Goddesses, because she was very spiritual. I have heard a lot of stories from my Thakurda (paternal grandfather). Since he was a freedom fighter, I loved listening to his narratives.
Any stories that you remember
My jethu (uncle) loved to tell ghost stories, and all of us sisters loved listening to them. He had once narrated a story of a haunted station, and I remember I couldn’t sleep for a few days after listening to it as a child.
What kind of thakuma will you become in the future?
Just like Girijabala!
What advice would you give to your granddaughter if she wanted to enter the glam world?
No matter which field, love for the field, passion, and confidence in herself are a must. If she sticks to these, it will work out.
Are you seeing anyone?
No, I’m not.
If you want to get into a commitment in the future, what qualities will you look for in him?
No one’s perfect, but honesty, respectful, and good-looking…
Do you still believe in marriage as an institution?
Of course! I have seen my parents and others in the family. I believe in marriage as an institution.
In today’s social media age, appreciation, feedback, and trolling are prominent. How do you handle it?
Liking or disliking exists. Even if you don’t like something about somebody or something, it can be told in a good way. But I don’t like trolling because I believe even the person trolling isn’t perfect.
Thakumar Jhuli is streaming on hoichoi
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