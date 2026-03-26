Sidhant Gupta dons a new character for the upcoming spy thriller, Teen Kauwe

Three consecutive hits. Three wildly different characters. Three performances that have left audiences and critics alike wondering what this actor will do next. From the brooding, ambitious Jay Khanna in Jubilee, the chilling portrayal of Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and embodying the gravitas of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, Sidhant is all set to don a new look for an ex-secret agent in Prime Video's upcoming spy thriller, Teen Kauwe.

Sidhant Gupta is versatile in the truest sense

Sidhant has quietly built one of the most impressive filmographies in recent memory, and with each project, he continues to raise the bar for himself. Each of his roles has demanded a completely different energy, physicality, and emotional register and he's delivered every single time. And not only did he succeed in these roles every single time, but with each performance, audiences were left convinced that his best work is yet to come.