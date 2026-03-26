Sidhant Gupta dons a new character for the upcoming spy thriller, Teen Kauwe

Three consecutive hits. Three wildly different characters. Three performances that have left audiences and critics alike wondering what this actor will do next. From the brooding, ambitious Jay Khanna in Jubilee, the chilling portrayal of Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and embodying the gravitas of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, Sidhant is all set to don a new look for an ex-secret agent in Prime Video's upcoming spy thriller, Teen Kauwe.
Sidhant has quietly built one of the most impressive filmographies in recent memory, and with each project, he continues to raise the bar for himself. Each of his roles has demanded a completely different energy, physicality, and emotional register and he's delivered every single time. And not only did he succeed in these roles every single time, but with each performance, audiences were left convinced that his best work is yet to come.
In Teen Kauwe, th audience will see an ex-secret agent, believed to be a mole and thought dead for seven years, who must return to find the traitor who framed him while his own agency attempts to terminate him. Alongside a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar, Sidhant takes centre stage in a role that demands both physical intensity and emotional complexity.
The first look from Teen Kauwe has already generated significant buzz, with Sidhant appearing sharp, distinct, and completely transformed once again. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series promises action-heavy sequences that we've never seen Sidhant perform, and a tense, layered narrative, which we know the actor is an ace at. For a hero, who has made disappearing into characters his trademark, Teen Kauwe represents yet another opportunity for the actor to prove that his evolution as a performer knows no bounds.
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