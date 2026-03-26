Aditya Dhar slams AI ‘turban and smoking’ image linked to Dhurandhar

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has strongly condemned the circulation of AI-generated and morphed visuals related to his latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling them “false, misleading and malicious.”

Aditya Dhar opens up on the viral AI ‘turban and smoking’ image

Aditya took to his Aditya Dhar Films Instagram page on Thursday morning and shared a note, where he first expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film and then shared that certain individuals are manipulating officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation.

“I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world,” Aditya wrote.

“However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives.”

The director clarified that a viral image showing Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza/Jaskirat, smoking while wearing a turban is completely fabricated and does not belong to the film or any official content.

“One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us.”