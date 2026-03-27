Check out these new OTT releases this weekend

This week’s OTT lineup brings together a diverse mix of stories, spanning action, drama, romance, documentary and historical narratives. From a man living on the fringes of society to strangers whose lives slowly intertwine and from personal journeys of love and growth to larger battles for power and identity, each story offers a different lens into human experience. Together, they reflect on how people navigate belonging, ambition and transformation in an ever-changing world.
Action: Muthu Alias Kaattaan
In a forest-side village, a feared man known as Kaattaan lives away from society. As people begin to question his past, his life clashes with local power and the law. His struggle to survive and belong slowly unfolds, showing the thin line between a man’s truth and his stories. Language: Tamil. March 27. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Ripple
The lives of four strangers in a bustling city unexpectedly intersect through small, chance moments. As each navigates personal struggles with love, loss and uncertainty — their paths begin to intersect more deeply, influencing decisions, relationships and turning points as they become part of each other’s lives. March 31. On Netflix.
Romance: XO, Kitty (Season 3)
The series returns with Kitty (Anna Cathcart) heading into her final year in Seoul, trying to make sense of love, friendships and her future. As old feelings resurface and new complications arise, she navigates emotional choices, family truths and personal growth, realising that relationships are far more complex than she once believed. April 2. On Netflix.
Documentary: BTS: The Return
After completing their military service, BTS reunites to begin a new chapter together. The documentary follows the group as they return to the studio, reflect on their journey and navigate the pressure of a global comeback. Through candid moments and creative sessions, it captures their bond, challenges and evolving identity as artists and individuals. March 27. On Netflix.
Historical drama: House of David (Season 2)
Season 2 follows David after his triumph over Goliath, as Israel slips into unrest under King Saul’s declining rule. As David grows into a warrior and leader — he faces love, loyalty and court politics, while Saul’s deepening jealousy pushes him into conflict, exile and the path he is destined to follow. March 27. On Prime Video.
Drama: For All Mankind (Season 5)
The series imagines an alternate history where the Soviet Union beats the US to the Moon, prolonging the space race and accelerating global innovation. Across decades, astronauts and families navigate ambition and sacrifice as humanity expands into space. In Season 5, a thriving Mars colony challenges Earth’s authority, sparking political conflict over control, identity and the future of civilisation. March 27. On Apple TV+
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