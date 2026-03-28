JK Rowling backs ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ series

It opens in familiar territory, the Dursleys’ house, where Harry is confined to the cupboard under the stairs as Petunia Dursley dismisses him as “nothing special”, before the arrival of a mysterious letter signals the beginning of his journey into the wizarding world.

The series, which began filming in the UK last summer, also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Responding to the trailer on social media, JK expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “It’s going to be incredible”.

She added, “I’m so happy with it.” Fan reaction, however, has been mixed. Some viewers welcomed the new adaptation, with one writing on X, “The trailer for the new Harry Potter looks by marvellous. I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world.”

Others were more critical, with one dismissing the series as “millennial slop”. Debate around the casting has also intensified. Paapa Essiedu, who will portray Severus Snape, has previously revealed he received racially motivated death threats following his casting.