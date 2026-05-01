New on OTT this week: Action, drama, comedy and more

Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool

With the business end of the 2025-26 Premier League underway, all eyes are on who will be crowned the champion, who will get relegated and who will qualify for the Champions League. The biggest game of the weekend is when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. With both teams looking to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League, we are in for a blockbuster clash as these two rivals lock horns. May 3, 8 pm. On JioHotstar.