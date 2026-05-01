New on OTT this week: Action, drama, comedy and more

This week’s OTT lineup brings a fresh mix of stories across genres, offering something for every kind of viewer. From intense action and emotional dramas to light-hearted comedies and animated adventures, the latest releases explore a range of themes and narratives. With new films and series dropping across platforms, there is plenty to add to your watchlist, whether you are looking for something gripping, entertaining or easy to unwind with.
Animation: Swapped
A tiny woodland creature and a majestic bird — natural enemies in their valley — accidentally swap bodies. Forced to live each other’s lives, they must work together to navigate the wild environment, overcome challenges and find a way to reverse the swap while learning to understand one another. May 1. On Netflix.
Action: Glory
Two estranged brothers return home after a boxer’s mysterious death and their sister’s assault. As they reconnect with their father — a renowned coach — they are drawn into the world of boxing while trying to uncover what really happened, even as old tensions resurface within the family. Language: Hindi. May 1. On Netflix.
Drama: Sapne vs Everyone
Season 2 continues the journeys of Jimmy (Naveen Kasturia) — an aspiring actor trying to find roles in Mumbai; and Raghav (Ambrish Verma) — who is building his real estate business. As their stories progress, both deal with setbacks, opportunities and the people around them while continuing to pursue their respective goals. Language: Hindi. May 1. On Prime Video.
Action: Citadel (Season 2)
Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) return to espionage when a new operation links back to Citadel’s fall. As they follow leads across countries, pieces of their past begin to surface, forcing them to question what they know and who they can rely on. May 6. On Prime Video.
Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool
With the business end of the 2025-26 Premier League underway, all eyes are on who will be crowned the champion, who will get relegated and who will qualify for the Champions League. The biggest game of the weekend is when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United. With both teams looking to qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League, we are in for a blockbuster clash as these two rivals lock horns. May 3, 8 pm. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Undekhi – The Final Battle
Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) — the powerful head of the Atwal family — returns from prison to reclaim control of his empire in Manali. But Rinku (Surya Sharma), his impulsive and ambitious son, begins to challenge his authority, turning the battle for power into an intense conflict within the family as loyalties shift. Language: Hindi. May 1. On SonyLIV.
Comedy: Aadu 3
Jayasurya returns as Shaji Pappan, reuniting with his quirky gang as they get pulled into another chaotic adventure. What begins as a simple situation quickly spirals into confusion, rivalries and unexpected trouble, forcing them to navigate absurd challenges while trying to stay out of danger and somehow come out on top. Language: Malayalam. May 1. On Zee5.
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