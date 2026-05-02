Ridhima Ghosh opens up on playing Debika in Kuheli and experiencing the thrills of motherhood

A

I am playing the eldest sister, Debika Dutta. Professionally, she is an English teacher but personally, she is the first born, just like me in real life. So, there is an inherent sense of responsibility. Debika is extremely protective about her two younger sisters. She is also a very headstrong, strong-willed woman, who's always standing up for the right thing. There is also a very emotional side to her, given she is married to the District Magistrate of Kuheli. Her husband is always busy so she also feels lonely. Despite being manipulative, she is selfless.

As far as preparing for the character is concerned, the script etched out Debika so well that I just went with it. And I could relate to her on a personal level, since she is the elder sister and has lost her parents. So she is also a parent to her sisters.