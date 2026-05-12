Fast & Furious TV series announced as Peacock expands franchise with Vin Diesel

After confirming new projects during the NBC Universal upfront event held in New York, Vin Diesel announced that the Fast & Furious TV series would officially hit television. Vin Diesel was seen appearing on the NBC Universal upfront show in New York alongside Jimmy Fallon. He confirmed that the Fast & Furious TV series expansion had come about after many years of fans' requests.
According to Vin Diesel, audiences were looking for more narratives about legacy characters and he asserted that his brand would only transition to television once its identity was fully established. He said, "For the last decade, we have realised that the fans have wanted more. They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right..."
He continued saying, "It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space... The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe."
The Fast & Furious TV series features Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman as co-showrunners and writers. This team, which is responsible for writing Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue, will also be serving as executive producers and writers of the pilot episode.
The production for the series has gathered an extensive cast, comprising Vin Diesel, Sam Vincent at One Race, Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan. The studio responsible for the production is Universal Television. The franchise kicked off in 2001 and continues to be one of Universal's biggest franchises.
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