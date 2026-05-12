Fast & Furious TV series announced as Peacock expands franchise with Vin Diesel

He continued saying, "It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space... The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe."

The Fast & Furious TV series features Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman as co-showrunners and writers. This team, which is responsible for writing Sons of Anarchy and Shades of Blue, will also be serving as executive producers and writers of the pilot episode.

The production for the series has gathered an extensive cast, comprising Vin Diesel, Sam Vincent at One Race, Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan. The studio responsible for the production is Universal Television. The franchise kicked off in 2001 and continues to be one of Universal's biggest franchises.