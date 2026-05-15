Streaming Line-Up: Berlin’s art caper, Maximum Pleasure’s dark humour, The Boroughs’ sci-fi threat and Kartavya’s gritty duty

Another week of exciting OTT shows and movies debut! From Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, an Apple TV show that stars the Tatiana Maslany as Paula who falls into a hilariously dangerous rabbit hole triggered by an online scam to Exam, the upcoming Tamil thrillerand Saif Ali Khan's return to a Netflix project with the gripping crime drama Kartavya and more.
From the world of Netflix’s hit series Money Heist, this second season of the spin-off — Berlin — follows the character played by Pedro Alonso, assembling his team once again for a heist aimed at the Duke of Málaga, (José Luis García-Pérez) and the Duchess of Málaga, Genoveva Dant (Marta Nieto). Under the guise of stealing Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Lady with an Ermine, this mission sets the ground for revealing the journey of the character we came to know in the main show. Launguage: Spanish. May 15. On On Netflix.
Paula (Tatiana Maslany), a newly divorced mom and professional fact-checker, has her world turned upside down when she seeks intimacy through a digital connection with a camboy named Trevor (Brandon Flynn) and witnesses his supposed murder. Convinced she has witnessed a real crime, Paula’s life plunges into a rabbit-hole cycle of soccer mom routines mixed with constant blackmail, pushing her to carry out an investigation of her own. May 20. On Apple TV.
An unlikely group of heroes is found among the retirees of a sun-drenched New Mexico desert retirement community. When Sam Cooper (Alfred Molina) becomes the new addition to this community, he begins to experience supernatural encounters. Sinister events begin to threaten the peace amongst the members of the community. As Sam joins the group to uncover a dark secret, they become the formidable protectors to quash this other-worldly threat. May 21. On Netflix.
Following the story of Pawan Malik (Saif Ali Khan), this film highlights a gritty crime-thriller narrative. After a journalist under Pawan’s protection is killed, the cop faces public outcry alongside his department’s scrutiny. With the conflict turning personal, as direct threats about a dispute involving his brother Harpal (Yudhvir Ahlawat) are made, Pawan sets out to act in a morally grey zone. Language: Hindi. May 15. On Netflix.
Serving as a direct sequel to the Jack Ryan series starring John Krasinski as the titular character, this film picks up Jack’s story right after the series finale, during which he left the CIA. Jack is forced back into the world of espionage when a rogue black-ops unit’s emergence threatens international security. Reuniting with his most trusted allies — former boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and private contractor Mike November (Michael Kelly), he is also joined by MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) for this new mission to curb this emerging threat. May 20. On Prime Video.
Set in the underbelly of the Indian competitive examination system, this series follows Jhansi (Dushara Vijayan), a woman with a mysterious past, who decides to tackle a system that enables a deep-rooted scam involving the regional public service exam paper leaks. Ifiltrating the dangerous syndicate, Jhansi faces many hurdles and threats to exose the secrets. Language: Tamil. May 15. On Prime Video.
The second season of this series is based on the life of real-life cop Avinash Mishra, witnesses the lead character continuing his crusade against the criminal network of Uttar Pradesh in 1990s. But, as his son gets implicated in a high-profile murder case and his marriage to Poonam (Urvashi Rautela) reaches a breaking point, Avinash finds himself betrayed by the system and is suspended. Further, with crime lord Sheikh (Amit Sial) and Devi (Abhimanyu Singh) expanding their illegal weapons cartel, Avinash prepares for a battle. Language: Hindi. May 15. On JioHotstar.