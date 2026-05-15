Streaming Line-Up: Berlin’s art caper, Maximum Pleasure’s dark humour, The Boroughs’ sci-fi threat and Kartavya’s gritty duty

From the world of Netflix’s hit series Money Heist, this second season of the spin-off — Berlin — follows the character played by Pedro Alonso, assembling his team once again for a heist aimed at the Duke of Málaga, (José Luis García-Pérez) and the Duchess of Málaga, Genoveva Dant (Marta Nieto). Under the guise of stealing Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, The Lady with an Ermine, this mission sets the ground for revealing the journey of the character we came to know in the main show. Launguage: Spanish. May 15. On On Netflix.