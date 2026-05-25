Euphoria pulls off its most shocking twist ever as this major character is brutally killed off

It would be an understatement to say that Euphoria has always had some shocking twists and turns, but this particular one in the penultimate episode of season three is definitely its greatest shocker yet. In an unexpected and terrifying turn of events, Jacob Elordi’s much-discussed character of Nate Jacobs is now officially dead after being buried alive underground.
Due to having a large debt to a gangster called Naz, Nate was abducted and locked inside a coffin with only a pipe as his connection to the outside world for breathing. While his wife, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), along with her best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie), tried desperately to come up with a way to get the ransom, a snake made its way down the pipe.
This series begins five years after the end of high school and sees a completely new side to Nate. The menacing villain takes control of his father’s construction company and apparently loses the ability to rage anymore. While many fans of the show accused the programme creators of giving the character a lobotomy, the character’s bad choices in life finally caught up with him, resulting in a beat-down at the couple’s wedding party followed by his death by suffocation.
Looking back at the exit from the show, Jacob admits that it was both bitter and sweet, but he loved shooting his last episode and did all the stunts himself during his fight scenes. “That was a cool way to go,” Jacob explained following the episode. “Nate is somebody who’s made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices.” Jacob adds that being a villain will always be more exciting than being a good guy.
Only one episode remains in the series, and now viewers are looking forward to seeing how the crazy universe of Sam Levinson’s story ends.