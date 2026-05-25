Euphoria pulls off its most shocking twist ever as this major character is brutally killed off

It would be an understatement to say that Euphoria has always had some shocking twists and turns, but this particular one in the penultimate episode of season three is definitely its greatest shocker yet. In an unexpected and terrifying turn of events, Jacob Elordi’s much-discussed character of Nate Jacobs is now officially dead after being buried alive underground.

Jacob Elordi speaks out after Nate Jacobs meets a grisly, shocking end in Euphoria

Due to having a large debt to a gangster called Naz, Nate was abducted and locked inside a coffin with only a pipe as his connection to the outside world for breathing. While his wife, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), along with her best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie), tried desperately to come up with a way to get the ransom, a snake made its way down the pipe.