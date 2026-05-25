World Football Day: 5 iconic moments from the pages of history

One of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game, Pelé won the World Cup at just 17 years of age and forced the world to take notice of the young black player who would go on to change football. With six goals in the knockout stages he was the youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

Pelé was a revolutionary in the sport, paving way for Black players who faced years of discrimination. The 1958 World Cup was the beginning of his immortalisation in the football and beyond.