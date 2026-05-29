Hacks series finale explained: How comedy saved Deborah Vance

Hacks, the immensely successful television comedy show, has provided its viewers with an incredibly emotional ending to their beloved series by concluding the incredible story of the long-term and intricate bond shared between Deborah Vance, an experienced comedienne played by Jean Smart, and her writer Ava Daniels, played by Hannah Einbinder.

The Hacks creators reveal why they chose that emotional ending for the beloved duo

The very first scene of the finale begins positively with Deborah announcing the opening of her casino in Las Vegas, named The Diva. Unfortunately, the happiness doesn’t last too long because Deborah informs Ava that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Having decided not to receive any treatment, she is planning on dying via assisted suicide in Switzerland and wants to enjoy her last days in Paris.

Although initially upset, Ava agrees to make the trip to Paris.