Jeans for Refugees, Johny Dar’s fundraising initiative dedicated to helping refugees around the world, is back with Together Is Better - a virtual music festival streaming worldwide on April 17th.

The festival presents a sizzling line up of musical artistes on three virtual stages, in a new venture for Johny Dar’s star-studded humanitarian initiative, which has already captivated Hollywood and the world at large. When it was launched in 2016, it united an unprecedented number of celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Harry Styles, Jessie J, Scarlett Johannson, Elton John, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Emma Watson among the international roster of participants who donated their denims for the cause. It involved more than 130 celebrities to date, who have all donated their jeans to be hand-painted by Dar and sold to raise funds for refugees.

True to its name, Together Is Better is collaborating with refugee organizations like Choose Love, The Worldwide Tribe, and Care 4 Calais. Alongside the diverse line up of DJs and musicians, the festival offers a BrandLab designed virtual showroom experience and online shop, where 60 pairs of celebrity-donated hand-painted Jeans For Refugees will be available for purchase.

‘Now, more than ever, we need the power of art to relieve collective emotional pain and uplift the human spirit. We are all connected, no matter where or who we are. Jeans For Refugees is about refugees, but it’s also about empowering humanity as a whole - our goal is to co-create a new paradigm through collaboration, innovation and artistic expression. I hope this celebration of togetherness and creativity inspires people to believe in a brighter future, and also to remember that they can participate in bringing it to life,’ he remarks.