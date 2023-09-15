The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show:  Showcasing the latest trends, designs, and styles in fashion and lifestyle

Prepare yourself for a one-of-a-kind fashion celebration! The exciting Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show is coming to four lively cities -- Delhi, Ludhiana, Dubai, and Hyderabad. This special event brings together many famous and new designers and brands, showcasing a fantastic mix of Indian outfits, vacation wear, matching festive sets, traditional jewellery, stylish bags, and much more. It's a dazzling display of fashion and creativity.

Founded in 2015, The Dhoom Dhaam Company has become a hub for festive shows, premium styling, and exceptional fashion production. Spearheaded by the dynamic duo, Tanya and Ashi, this all-female team has elevated the brand to new heights. Tanya’s visionary ideas are brought to life by Ashi’s creativity, forming the heart and soul of the brand's success story.

The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show is an event to be noticed. Whether you’re a bride-to-be with your entourage, a mother-daughter duo, best friends, or a solo shopper, we invite you to indulge in a shopping and conversational delight. From contemporary saris to floral Indian suits, mermaid-core to statement sunglasses, embellished bags, and a splash of pink elegance, there's something for every fashion enthusiast.

Ritika Malhotra, Kiasa Couture, Radhika Soni, Maison 9002, Terra Living, House of Hiya, and many others. Renowned designers like Mahima Mahajan, Frontier Raas, Pink City, Joolry by Karishma, Bharat Adiani, and many more will be a part of the spectacular event.

Don't miss out on the biggest fashion event of the year. The Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show guarantees a fantastic party of fashion, creativity, and endless opportunities.

In Ludhiana on September 25; Delhi (The Ashoka) on September 27; Dubai on October 7; and wrapping up in Hyderabad on October 18 with a grand finale.