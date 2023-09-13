India’s Falguni and Shane Peacock bring edgy demi-couture glamour at New York Fashion Week 

This time, the New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 24 is soaring with much anticipation. Several Indian designers and labels are showcasing on the coveted international runway such as Kanika Goyal, Archana Kochchar, homegrown footwear brand Anaar and more. The latest to showcase is the celebrated Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The label that has already attained an international reputation having dressed global icons like Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga in outfitting ensembles for over 30 music videos, including that for Beyonce.

High octane shimmer

Now, at NYFW, they proudly unveil their latest occasion wear collection, ‘2.O,’ that draws inspiration from a world characterised by opposing elements. Each piece in the edit becomes a canvas where art and fashion engage in an intricate dance of contradictions. The glittery creations seamlessly merges the gritty allure of street style with the exquisite elegance of demi-couture seen in cut-out dresses, barely-there maxi dresses, shimmery bodycons, power suits with skirts and more. The dualities further come to the forefront when daywear takes charge of the night, roughness melds with refinement, and subtlety dances alongside statements.

Edgy bodysuits

From the lively glimmer of silver sorbet and golden accents to the bold allure of black latex juxtaposed with a radiant white sheen, ‘2.O’ conveys an exuberant and arresting play of contrasts. A spectrum of colours, from ethereal blues to attention-grabbing reds, dominate the collection, composing a visual symphony that defies conventions.

Shimmer bodycon

Beyond its aesthetic charm, this collection shines on the skill of artisans hailing from villages in West Bengal, including Malihati, Islampur, Midnapore, Kharagpur, and Marhtala. Their intricately woven designs not only ruled the international runway but also nurtured their community on a local level.



Also read: IndyaX Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna kickstart the festive season with Roshni collection

The design team

The designer duo also announced the appointment of acclaimed stylist Law Roach as the Creative Director. The duo mentioned that Law Roach's visionary approach to fashion perfectly aligns with the brand's unwavering pursuit of perfection. Roach breathes life into concepts that transcend conventional boundaries, fearlessly pushing the envelope – a reflection of the brand's adventurous exploration of new fashion horizons.

The New York Fashion Week which started on September 8, will end on September 13.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada