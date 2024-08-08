Shop your heart out this weekend at this festive fashion and lifestyle pop-up in Kolkata

With the Durga Puja just knocking at the doors, Fashion Exhibit, a festive pop-up is back for its highly-anticipated second edition, following last year's dazzling success. This year, the edit promises to be even more spectacular, with designers, brands, and fashion aficionados from around the country gearing up to converge once again in a celebration of style, innovation, and creativity. Brands like Chitras, Renaisa, Chatim Collections, Jonakee by Sumona, Aveek Designs, Abeo India, Mayaz Boutique, Satika Calcutta, Shoborys, Threaded by Madhab and many more.
When: August 9, 10 and 11 | 11-8pm
Where: The Villa, Mandeville Garden