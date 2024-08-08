Taste the flavours of Varanasi at this luxury hotel in Kolkata

Experience the tasty snacks and delightful breakfasts of Varanasi, right here in Kolkata as JW Marriott brings to you the Varanasi Cuisine Brunch. Whipped up by the expert team of chefs at the JW Kitchen, this limited edition meal promises to bring to you the spirituality of the holy city of Kashi through its myriad flavour palates.
Up for grabs are dishes like Kachori sabzi, crisp kachoris stuffed with spiced lentils served with a flavorful potato curry; Chura matar, flattened rice stir-fried with green peas, spices, and herbs; and Tamatar chaat, a tangy and spicy tomato-based chaat.
The main course will spoil you with items like Baati chokha, roasted wheat balls served with mashed spiced vegetables and ghee; Litti chokha, whole wheat flour dough balls stuffed with sattu (roasted chickpea flour) served with chokha (spiced mashed vegetables); and Dal Puri, deep-fried bread stuffed with spiced lentils served with Aloo rasa.
And once you are done with the food, you cannot miss out on the Malaiyyo, a frothy, creamy dessert topped with saffron and pistachios; Launglata, a sweet pastry filled with a mixture of khoya and dry fruits flavoured with cloves; and Kesar Jalebi, crisp, deep-fried spirals soaked in saffron-infused syrup.
Event: Varanasi Brunch
Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata
When: 11th August 2024
Time: 1 pm to 4 pm
Price: Rs 2199+ onwards