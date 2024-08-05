Catch two social dramas in Kolkata this weekend

Theatre lovers will have not one but two plays to watch as Nabokallol brings two new productions on august 11 at Jogesh Mime Academy. Julius Caesar, the first play comes with a twist. While the age-old norms of friendship and betrayal will be portrayed, the group has specially designed a dream sequence which signifies the importance of humanity over power. The play is written by Sayan Ghatak and directed by Atreyee Sarkar and Rheetam Bose.