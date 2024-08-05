Catch two social dramas in Kolkata this weekend

Theatre lovers will have not one but two plays to watch as Nabokallol brings two new productions on august 11 at Jogesh Mime Academy. Julius Caesar, the first play comes with a twist. While the age-old norms of friendship and betrayal will be portrayed, the group has specially designed a dream sequence which signifies the importance of humanity over power. The play is written by Sayan Ghatak and directed by Atreyee Sarkar and Rheetam Bose.
The second play, titled Benoy Badal Dinesh would not only recount the Indian independence struggle but would also focus on the contribution of numerous women like Kapana Dutta, Kamala Dasgupta and others. This play is written and directed by Sayan Ghatak with live violin by Shubhraneel Majumder.
What: Julius Caesar and Benoy Badal Dinesh
Where: Jogesh Mime Academy
Date: August 11, 2024
Time: 6 pm
For tickets call +91 89104 51498