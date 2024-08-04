This sought-after theatre production by WeMove Theatre is back on stage next week in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based WeMove Theatre presents one of their best works yet and its back next weel. Titled Who Killed Agatha? — the play narrates the story of Agatha, a young entrepreneur who is drops dead at a bar on a gloomy Friday evening while partying with her friend. As the preliminary investigation progresses, multiple conspiracies, crazy characters and mind-bending theories come out giving a new dimension to unravelling the mystery behind Agatha’s murder. What makes the play even more interesting is that it involves the audience in the process of investigation. The audience disguised as co-investigators will play a vital role in nabbing the killer. We speak to Pawan Sharma, director of the play, to bring you everything about this upcoming production.
Can you tell us about your play?
Who Killed Agatha? — is not just a play; it’s an immersive experience that pulls the audience right into the heart of a gripping murder mystery. As a team of dedicated cops race against time to unravel the mystery, the audience’s interactions determine the direction and outcome of the story. This unique approach creates an electrifying atmosphere, making each performance a singular event.
Where did the inspiration for the play come from?
The play draws its inspiration from a combination of real-life events and innovative theatrical practices. The story is loosely based on a true incident, leading to the development of a layered narrative that captures the grandeur of human complexities. The format of audience interaction was first experimented with by Wemove Theatre during the lockdown, through online performances. Transitioning this to a live stage setting has proven immensely successful, leading to eight sold-out shows and an eagerly anticipated ninth performance.
What themes does the play revolve around?
While the play is at its core a classic whodunit, it delves into deeper, more provocative themes such as drugs, lust, spirituality, bisexuality and the darker facets of human nature. These themes are often explored with a touch of dark humour, adding richness to the narrative. Revealing too much would spoil the surprises in store, but rest assured, the play promises to be a thought-provoking journey through the shadowy recesses of human behaviour.
What’s next for you following this play?
Looking ahead, we are excited about a new Kannada play, a satirical take on the workings of theatre itself, promising a hilarious experience from start to finish. Additionally, plans are underway to take Who Killed Agatha? — nationwide, bringing this innovative form of interactive theatre to audiences across India.
