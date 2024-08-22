Enjoy the flavoursome bliss of Ilish at this Kolkata hotel

Savour the iconic flavours of Bengal's prized catch, hilsa, at Cafe Treat, the all-day diner at Pride Plaza hotel in Newtown, with Ilish Jolsha, an exquisite, limited-time menu, curated by executive chef Tagar Shaikh.

The festival sees ala-carte dishes like Ilish Bhaja, Ilish Macher Paturi, Sorshe bata Ilish jhol, Dudh Ilish, Bhapa Ilish, Ilish Tok, Dhakai hilsa with potato and brinjal, Ilisher biryani and two Ilish thalis. While one will boast of khichuri, 2 pc fried hilsa, aloo bhaja, begun bhaja, papad bhaja, Indian sweets and the other will see steamed rice, 1 pc fried hilsa, 1 pc gravy preparation, Ilish er matha diye chorchori, and a sweet. Treat yourself till the festival lasts.

What: Ilish festival

Where: Pride Plaza Hotel, Newtown

When: Till August 30, 12.30-3.30 pm for lunch | 7.30 pm onwards for dinner

Price: Ala-carte: All priced at INR 899 onwards

Ilish thali: INR 999 onwards