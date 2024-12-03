This festival showcases sustainable arts, crafts and culture initiatives in the Himalayan regions
As winter grips the capital city, Delhi gears up for a one-of-a-kind exhibition that debuts here on December 5, showcasing the best of art, culture, sport, architecture, music, textiles and sustainability that the Himalayan region has to offer. Aptly called Journeying Across the Himalayas, this unique festival, presented by Royal Enfield Social Mission, celebrates the timeless legacy of the Himalayan landscape, its people, indigenous craft and culture. The 10-day fest that’s kicking off at Travancore Palace in New Delhi, has interactive installations and exhibitions, workshops and discussions, special features and culinary experiences, festival shops and performances.
Bringing together over 50 communities, 100 partners, 150 experts, and 200 artists and creative practitioners on one platform, the festival spans the entire Indian Himalayan region and a wide range of disciplines to foster cross-learning and the sharing of ideas. At the same time, the narratives being presented at the festival are deep rooted in the Himalayan communities, their heritage and wisdom. The multidisciplinary approach, emphasis on community-driven narratives in a comprehensive and collaborative way will be a key differentiator. The intent is to create a platform and experience that represents the stories of the Himalayan communities, by them and for them.
We speak with Bidisha Dey, who helms Eicher Group Foundation, the CSR initiative of Indian cult bike brand, to know more about the vibrant showcase.
What inspired Journeying Across the Himalayas.
Our social mission is focussed on partnering 100 Himalayan communities to build resilience. Over the years, we have been engaging with the communities in the region through our various projects on conservation, heritage, textiles, responsible tourism, climate adaptation, among others. At the same time, we are also explorers at heart, with our journeys going beyond exploring the landscapes. The inspiration for this festival, Journeying Across the Himalayas, is rooted in the idea of sharing these stories, inspiring meaningful connections, learning from each other and celebrating the unique heritage of the Himalayan communities.
The festival presents the Himalayan narrative through the lens of journeys and explorations in art, music, food, textiles, filmmaking, photography, heritage, conservation, sports and more. We have partnered with various Himalayan communities, organisations, creative practitioners and experts who offer their unique perspectives that will enrich the experience of engaging with the festival.
Tell us how you curated the entire showcase?
The curation of Journeying Across the Himalayas, has been a fascinating and enriching experience. This is a huge collaborative effort that brings together our partners in the region, communities, explorers, and creative practitioners across a wide variety of disciplines to present the entire experience. In the process we have explored the meaning of resilience, of community and a vision of a more connected future.
What were your parameters for choosing a particular label for this show?
At the festival, each label or partnership resonates a common commitment to sustainable practices, authentic connections, heritage safeguarding, and community-led craftsmanship in the Himalayas. The result is a retail space that goes beyond commerce, offering a platform for Himalayan stories told through design, craft, and a shared commitment to conservation.
The lineup includes homegrown labels and brands such as Namza Couture, Jenjum Gadi, SWGT, Tarai Blue, Darima cheese, Kilmora, Avani and more which will offer unique Himalayan products, including apparel, decor, produce, books, and handicrafts. We prioritised brands and collaborations that not only celebrate Himalayan traditions but also work closely with local communities to sustain these practices.
What are the must-see installations and exhibits?
Among the wide array of immersive installations and exhibitions will be curator and artist Vishal K Dar’s 'The Long Road', which explores our community-run Green Pit Stops as it showcases a vision for circular economies at the intersection of traditional building techniques, community partnerships, and local ecologies. The exhibition also features an intriguing hanging installation 'Risha' by Aratrik Dev Varman and Jisha Unnikhrishnan, re-examining the intricate process of Tripuri breast-cloth making. Another standout is 'Helmeted Hyphae' by XXL in collaboration with Helmets for India—a striking six-foot-high sculpture resembling a motorcycle helmet, crafted from mycelium, an innovative organic material grown through a sustainable process that transforms raw biological matter into lightweight, durable forms.
Your other CSR intitiatives?
We're excited to share several upcoming projects as part of our Social Mission. The second season of our Ice Hockey League is set to take place in Leh, Ladakh, early next year. Through our Himalayan Knot textile and pastoral land conservation programme, we will continue to introduce new collections created through collaborations between artisanal communities, urban designers, creative practitioners, and social organisations.
This year, The Great Himalayan Exploration kicked off its third edition, as part of the partnership with UNESCO, aimed at documenting the intangible cultural heritage of the Himalayas. So far, over 60 cultural practices have been documented in the Eastern Himalayas and 12 in the Western Himalayas, out of 100 identified practices in each region, leaving much more to be explored in upcoming rides. Alongside, we are working with all actors to champion the idea of responsible travel.