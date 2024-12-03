This festival showcases sustainable arts, crafts and culture initiatives in the Himalayan regions

A

Our social mission is focussed on partnering 100 Himalayan communities to build resilience. Over the years, we have been engaging with the communities in the region through our various projects on conservation, heritage, textiles, responsible tourism, climate adaptation, among others. At the same time, we are also explorers at heart, with our journeys going beyond exploring the landscapes. The inspiration for this festival, Journeying Across the Himalayas, is rooted in the idea of sharing these stories, inspiring meaningful connections, learning from each other and celebrating the unique heritage of the Himalayan communities.