Experience a wholesome sustainable Sunday brunch at this Kolkata hotel

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences has its last round of The Green Plate Brunch at The Square this Sunday, which is an innovative dining experience that embraces eco-consciousness while offering a diverse world cuisine menu. The culinary team has created dishes with zero wastage, ensuring every part of the ingredient is utilised. The meticulously curated menu highlights seasonal, organic, and plant-based options, showcasing a harmonious blend of flavours. From farm-fresh vegetables to innovative plant-based dishes, each item is thoughtfully prepared to provide a memorable dining experience that respects both taste and the planet.

Indulge in a sustainable brunch menu, designed to delight the senses, and promote wellness. Enjoy a variety of unique dishes such as Textures of beetroot, Quinoa barley and beetroot Risotto, Giant Red Kidney Beans on a Bed of Organic Greens, served with Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette, Coconut Passion Fruit Mousse, to name a few.

Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata-Hotel & Residences

When: Sunday, July 21, 12.30-4 pm

Price for one: INR 1749 onwards