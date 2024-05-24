Enjoy a Goan escapade at this Kolkata diner

Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal presents "Memories of Childhood Cuisine" at the Goan Escape – An Ode to Goan Comfort and Culture.

The Goan Escape at Grand Market Pavilion, the three-meal buffet restaurant at ITC Royal Bengal, is inspired by Chef Abhijit Naik’s Memories of Childhood Cuisine.

The menu at the Grand Market Pavilion evokes nostalgic flavours, bringing back cherished memories linked to family recipes passed down through generations. Signature dishes include- Grandmother’s Homemade Pickles, Chicken Xacuti, Goan Fish Curry with Raw Mango and Red Rice, Pineapple Saasav and Potoleo with Serradura.

These dishes are designed to evoke festive and heart-warming memories of family gatherings and celebrations. Everyday simple dishes, such as Varan Bhat (dal and rice), provide daily comfort, while local favourites like Ros Omelette—Goan-style egg omelette with xacuti gravy, garnished with onion, tomato, coriander, and lime—bring nostalgia and contentment.

Chef Abhijit Naik, who grew up in Panjim, Goa, preserves traditional recipes, cooking techniques, and family meals that are key to maintaining the cultural identity and culinary traditions of Goa. The sensory experience of freshly cooked Rawa Fried Pomfret or cherished local sweets aims to transport the guests to a time of leisure and joy, embodying the Goan spirit of "Susegado"—the leisurely enjoyment of life’s simple pleasures.

Where: Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal

When: Till May 27, 7-11 pm