Visit this photography exhibition in Delhi by Nelofar Currimbhoy to witness moments seen through a glass window

Have you ever taken a pause to closely look at the faces that knock on your glass window as you drive through the city, or do you pass? The angst, the pain, the smiles, the joy, the resilience, and above all the spirit of survival in each of these faces narrate a story of being a part of the capital. It may sound insignificant; however, it has grasped the attention as someone’s subject for her photographic interest.

Faces in my Window by Nelofar Currimbhoy is an evocative curation of pictures that captures the faces we come very close to, those who virtually look into our eyes yet often go unnoticed. This photography exhibition will allow the viewers to explore the personal proximity of the faces to the lens that has captured an inner depth of emotions and longing, reflecting the soul and strength of survival.

Faces in my Window serves as a memorable exhibition, capturing with deep sensitivity the depth of feelings that showcase the essence and resilience of survival of those for whom we pause and then pass by.

When: : Till November 5

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, Gate No. 2, Habitat Centre, New Delhi