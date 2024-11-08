Things to do in Chennai this week

Here’s your weekly lineup of city events! From pottery and sketching workshops to live comedy, karaoke, and open-air cinema, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss Bharat Sangeet Utsav’s musical performances and the release of Gladiator II. Dive into the city’s best in art, laughs, and entertainment!
Bring out your inner artist with Sketchmeet 49, a gathering for urban sketchers. Spend Sunday morning capturing the city’s charm through your sketches. This casual event includes time for photographs, interaction, and announcements.
November 9. Free entry. 10 am to 12.30 pm. At Madras Literary Society.
Experience the mesmerising world of music like never before with the Candlelight Concert. Thousands of flickering candles set stage for enchanting evenings featuring classical music and iconic tracks reimagined in classical arrangements.
November 10-15. Rs 899 onwards. 7 pm to 8 pm. At Museum Theatre.
Join the Sign Language Workshop led by expert Metilda, where you’ll learn essential signs and communication techniques. Perfect for beginners and seasoned signers alike, this workshop fosters understanding and inclusivity through hands-on experience.
November 9. Rs 999. From 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.
Enjoy a romantic evening with a screening of Kal Ho Naa Ho. This romantic comedy drama showcases a love story, making it the perfect backdrop for a cozy night under the moonlight with loved ones.
November 10. Rs 600 onwards. 8 pm. At Lake View Party Hall & Open Air Theater.
Join Bharat Sangeet Utsav for a grand celebration of music featuring a variety of performances from popular stars and emerging talents. This nine-day festival offers an array of concerts, dramas, and skits that showcase the rich cultural tapestry of India.
November 8-10. Rs 50 onwards. 4 pm to 9 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.
Catch Ashwin Srinivas Live for a night of relatable humour and witty storytelling. His comedic style draws from everyday life and the quirks of the IT world, promising an evening full of laughs.
November 9. Rs 399. 8 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures
Let your voice soar at the Karaoke and Singing workshop. Enjoy professional gear and live recording experiences while mastering vocal techniques and stage presence. Sing your heart out and take home a highquality recording of your performance!
November 10-15. Rs 999. At Voice Culture Studio.
Prepare for a cinematic adventure with Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott. This much-anticipated sequel follows Lucius as he confronts the dark forces of ancient Rome in his quest for glory and revenge.
November 15. In theatres.