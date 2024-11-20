A celebration of movement: Contemporary, classical, and fusion dance performances take centre stage at the NCPA

Step into a revolutionary dance experience with Cartes Blanches, a masterwork by visionary choreographer Mourad Merzouki. Since discovering hip-hop at 15, after years of martial arts and circus training at seven, Merzouki has transformed dance through his company, Compagnie Käfig, mesmerising over 2 million spectators across 65 countries. Merzouki was also instrumental in choreographing the French synchronised swimming team at the 2024 Olympics Games.
In 2023, the company, in partnership with Prakriti Foundation, conducted a series of dance auditions in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. This rigorous search culminated in the selection of six exceptional Indian dancers, each chosen for their unique skills and extraordinary talent. Cartes Blanches will feature these six Indian dancers who have been rehearsing under the expert guidance of Merzouki and his team to bring this French production to life. The show is set in a cosy living room with period furniture and the artistes join one another onstage to relate an extraordinary adventure through the memory of bodies and in total simplicity. Experience this special Indian adaptation of French choreography and Indian talent.
When: November 20, 6.30 pm
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA
One can also experience a transcendent journey with NOOR-The Divine Light, where Kathak luminaire Rani Khanam illuminates the mystic world of Sufiana poetry. A distinguished exponent of Lucknow gharana and an empanelled artiste of ICCR's Outstanding Category, Khanam's three-decade artistic journey spans the profound depths of Islamic and Sufi texts through classical dance. Trained under legendary masters, including Pandit Birju Maharaj, her spellbinding interpretations of qalam showcase her intimate knowledge of Islamic and Sufi texts. Known for her remarkable ability to blend Sufi mysticism and Hindu mythology, the presentation will have poetries in Persian, Devanagari, Braj Bhasha, Dakhini Urdu, and Assamese. Be a part of an evening where classical Kathak transforms into a divine meditation, as each gesture unveils the timeless philosophies of Sufism through movement and rhythm.
One can also embark on an extraordinary fusion journey with The Rhythmic Beats, where acclaimed choreographer Mukta Joshi explores the fascinating 300-year evolution of Lavani rooted in Kathak. Founder of Nrityadhara Kathak Research Institute and disciple of legendary Padma Shri Dr Roshan Kumari, Joshi merges the technical brilliance of Jaipur gharana Kathak with Maharashtra's energetic Lavani. Though both styles spring from Hindustani Sangeet, they diverge beautifully in their rhythmic souls - Lavani's distinctive dholki playing counterpoint to Kathak's tabla, their ghungroos creating unique symphonies of sound. This spectacular presentation traces their parallel journeys through devotional offerings, Krishna bhakti, and the transformation of Kathak's Thumri into Lavani's Baithakichi Ada. The evening culminates in a spellbinding display of swift chakkars and intricate footwork, creating an unforgettable jugalbandi of classical grace and folk energy.
When: November 21, 6.30 pm
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA