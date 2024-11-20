A celebration of movement: Contemporary, classical, and fusion dance performances take centre stage at the NCPA

Step into a revolutionary dance experience with Cartes Blanches, a masterwork by visionary choreographer Mourad Merzouki. Since discovering hip-hop at 15, after years of martial arts and circus training at seven, Merzouki has transformed dance through his company, Compagnie Käfig, mesmerising over 2 million spectators across 65 countries. Merzouki was also instrumental in choreographing the French synchronised swimming team at the 2024 Olympics Games.

In 2023, the company, in partnership with Prakriti Foundation, conducted a series of dance auditions in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. This rigorous search culminated in the selection of six exceptional Indian dancers, each chosen for their unique skills and extraordinary talent. Cartes Blanches will feature these six Indian dancers who have been rehearsing under the expert guidance of Merzouki and his team to bring this French production to life. The show is set in a cosy living room with period furniture and the artistes join one another onstage to relate an extraordinary adventure through the memory of bodies and in total simplicity. Experience this special Indian adaptation of French choreography and Indian talent.

When: November 20, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA