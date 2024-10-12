Micro Theatre: Bite-sized plays redefining Mumbai’s theatre scene

Mumbai’s theatre scene is in for a treat this October as the Micro Theatre festival returns with a collection of six short-format plays, each running between 10 and 15 minutes. Copresented and coproduced by Rayaan Khatib and Jahaan Singh, the festival promises to deliver a unique theatre experience, offering bite-sized stories that explore contemporary themes.
Rayaan and Jahaan have been instrumental in bringing the Micro Theatre format to Mumbai’s audiences, shaping a festival that blends a variety of storytelling styles with unconventional staging. Their shared vision is to present theatre in a format that resonates with modern audiences, from seasoned theatre lovers to first-timers.
Party Starter
Directed by Soham Pujara
Starring Vedika Haralalka, with a cameo by Kokila Mohini Beri
This introspective dramedy follows Siddhant, an artist facing self-doubt and pressure on the verge of his big break. It’s a witty exploration of fear, ambition, and friendship.
Madness
Directed by Mallika Juneja
A scientist, isolated in his self-made “safe space,” has his world disrupted by an outsider. The play explores what happens when control is challenged and isolation is confronted.
Talk Therapy
Directed by Adiraj Singh
A chance conversation between a homeless boy and a privileged youth sparks an unexpected friendship. Their dialogue highlights their contrasting lives while finding common ground.
Creators Assemble
Directed by Raashi Nahata, featuring a cameo by Kokila Mohini Beri
After a catastrophic event threatens Earth, three creators come together to recreate humanity. This play blends humor with existential questions about survival and human creativity.
Ladies Compartment
Directed by Rhea Vijay
Set in the crowded chaos of a Mumbai local train, a young girl learns the unwritten rules of survival in the ladies' compartment, offering sharp commentary on space and gender.
Untitled
Directed by Jasmine A Singh
A long-term couple spirals into a conversation that reveals the complexities of their relationship, as one partner attempts to break up with the other. This play examines communication breakdowns and the struggle for closure.
G5A Warehouse, Worli – October 13th, 7:30 PM
AntiSocial, Lower Parel – October 15th, 8:00 PM
Rangshila, Andheri – October 25th, 8:00 PM
With Micro Theatre’s eclectic lineup of short plays, audiences can expect a night filled with emotion, humor, and sharp social commentary—all in under two hours. Whether you’re a theatre aficionado or someone looking for a fresh cultural experience, this October festival, brought to you by Rayaan and Jahaan, promises to offer something for everyone.