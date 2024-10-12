Micro Theatre: Bite-sized plays redefining Mumbai’s theatre scene

Directed by Soham Pujara

Starring Vedika Haralalka, with a cameo by Kokila Mohini Beri

This introspective dramedy follows Siddhant, an artist facing self-doubt and pressure on the verge of his big break. It’s a witty exploration of fear, ambition, and friendship.

Madness

Directed by Mallika Juneja

A scientist, isolated in his self-made “safe space,” has his world disrupted by an outsider. The play explores what happens when control is challenged and isolation is confronted.

Talk Therapy

Directed by Adiraj Singh

A chance conversation between a homeless boy and a privileged youth sparks an unexpected friendship. Their dialogue highlights their contrasting lives while finding common ground.

Creators Assemble

Directed by Raashi Nahata, featuring a cameo by Kokila Mohini Beri

After a catastrophic event threatens Earth, three creators come together to recreate humanity. This play blends humor with existential questions about survival and human creativity.

Ladies Compartment

Directed by Rhea Vijay

Set in the crowded chaos of a Mumbai local train, a young girl learns the unwritten rules of survival in the ladies' compartment, offering sharp commentary on space and gender.

Untitled

Directed by Jasmine A Singh

A long-term couple spirals into a conversation that reveals the complexities of their relationship, as one partner attempts to break up with the other. This play examines communication breakdowns and the struggle for closure.

Where to catch the performances:

G5A Warehouse, Worli – October 13th, 7:30 PM

AntiSocial, Lower Parel – October 15th, 8:00 PM

Rangshila, Andheri – October 25th, 8:00 PM

With Micro Theatre’s eclectic lineup of short plays, audiences can expect a night filled with emotion, humor, and sharp social commentary—all in under two hours. Whether you’re a theatre aficionado or someone looking for a fresh cultural experience, this October festival, brought to you by Rayaan and Jahaan, promises to offer something for everyone.