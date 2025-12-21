Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: A peek into the celebration of pop culture and global artistry
The pop culture extravangza celebrating the best of Indian comic books, anime and more, Comic Con is finally back in the city. On till Sunday, Decemeber 21, the first day of the fest hosted a variety of panelists and artistes who shared their latest works and gave us a peek into their upcoming projects. Over the day, we chatted with a bunch of the artistes visiting Bengaluru for their chance to shine with their works. Actor and artiste Robert Capron, known best for his work as Rowley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series shares his experience interacting with the diverse Indian cultures during his Comic Con tour, exploring Benglauru and more. Furthermore, cosplayer Namrata Doddamani tells us about the character she is portraying and indian comic artitstes discuss their artworks and upcoming projects.
Robert Capron
How does it feel being in India and particularly Bangalore? Any pop cultural element that has stood out for from the country?
It's been absolutely mind-boggling. This is my first time in India, first time in Asia. It has been very much a culture shock in the best sense. I've been really just like overwhelmed by the amount of hospitality and kindness and care and thoughtfulness I've seen from everybody I've run into. In terms of the pop culture of it, honestly, I just got to India Comic Con. I've been looking around. There's so many things I want to check out. There's a lot of familiar elements, but there's also this thing right across from my booth called Tinkle. I've never heard of it. I really want to check it out. I'm curious. The moment I get a chance, I'm going to be walking around and checking out a lot of that stuff as well. It's been wonderful just seeing different brands. I went to the Indian Music Experience Museum in the Bangalore city proper and loved that. I thought it was so interesting. I have so many music recs I need to go through. I was just taking pictures of everything.
What can the attendees expect from your panel/session?
What can the attendees expect from my panel? I'll definitely be chatting a lot about just how I got involved with Wimpy Kid, my journey as an actor. I do more writing now and some of how that came about, a lot of random set stories. I would say I'll be talking a lot just about how I got into acting and what that's meant and the ways that Wimpy Kid has given to me internationally. This entire thing has been so humbling because I frankly had no frame of reference whatsoever for Wimpy Kid's popularity in India. Already today, I've been genuinely overwhelmed.
Namrata Doddamani
Which character are you planning to cosplay as? What inspired you to cosplay this character?
Frieren. I cosplayed as her mostly because her character personality is very strong and she is a super powerful mage. She is a thousand year old doesn't showcase her power out of turn. So, she is very humble. Strong personality and the humble nature attracted me.
What's the most challenging part of cosplaying this character?
I think my staff was the most challenging because I had to do a lot of electrical wiring and I made this out of foam. It took me a month to do all of this.
What's your interpretation of this character's personality?
I think her personality is someone who is caring. I think she seems cold but she is actually a very caring person.
Savio Mascarenhas (Amar Chitra Katha)
What excited you the most about this year's Bengaluru Comic Con?
As usual its meeting new budding artists is something that i look forward to. And talking about our latest release that's the Bhagavad Gita, all colour 128 pages of fantastic storytelling.
What are some of the projects you're working on currently beyond the ones you might present?
I am working on my book about Shanti and Shambu. It's their life story growing up together. It is in a picture book format.
Currently, what is/are the most prominent trend/s you have experienced in comic book creation and reading cultures in India?
It is picking up a lot with so many new artists and publishing houses putting out new content. And there are the new trends of Manga comics which have their own fan following.
Atush Rohan (Raj/Alpha Comics)
What are you most excited to see/do at this year's Bengaluru Comic Con?
We are launching new comics including the highly anticipated Nagraj's Virat Parv, with which we have concluded the acclaimed Naag Granth. Along with this, we have new Alpha Comics - Chahal Pahal 6, Watakattu 6 and Rainbow.
What are some of the projects you're working on currently beyond the ones you might present?
Characters which are best places to introduce kids to the world of reading! Around 60 alpha comics are in various stages of development along with New RC comics. Details are kept surprise for now
Currently, what is/are the most prominent trend/s you have experienced in comic book creation and reading cultures in India?
Kids are returning to books is happily the most trending thing, Events like comic con and kukdookoo are helping pave way to introduce them to this world of imagination and stories.