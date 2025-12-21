Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: A peek into the celebration of pop culture and global artistry

A

It's been absolutely mind-boggling. This is my first time in India, first time in Asia. It has been very much a culture shock in the best sense. I've been really just like overwhelmed by the amount of hospitality and kindness and care and thoughtfulness I've seen from everybody I've run into. In terms of the pop culture of it, honestly, I just got to India Comic Con. I've been looking around. There's so many things I want to check out. There's a lot of familiar elements, but there's also this thing right across from my booth called Tinkle. I've never heard of it. I really want to check it out. I'm curious. The moment I get a chance, I'm going to be walking around and checking out a lot of that stuff as well. It's been wonderful just seeing different brands. I went to the Indian Music Experience Museum in the Bangalore city proper and loved that. I thought it was so interesting. I have so many music recs I need to go through. I was just taking pictures of everything.