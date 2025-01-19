Unleash your inner potter at this weekend workshop in Chennai

Step into the world of creativity with the Red Clay Pottery Workshop, guided by the talented artist Pavithra Raghu. Designed for beginners, this hands-on session offers a chance to explore the techniques of working with red clay in a relaxed and inspiring setting.

Happening on January 25, from 2 pm to 5 pm at Beruru, Amethyst, Chennai, the workshop promises a unique artistic journey. At INR 2200 per participant, it's a perfect blend of learning and leisure. Whether you're seeking a new hobby or a creative outlet, this workshop is the ideal start.