Here’s how Hyderabad celebrated the past week: Yoga, sun and spa

With an aim to celebrate International Yoga Day, star hotels across the city joined the mission in their own ways. At Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, the day began on a serene note with a special yoga session hosted at The Alfresco Lawn.
City wellness enthusiasts gathered for an uplifting morning led by certified instructor Snehal Garg. With the sun casting a gentle glow and a live flute performance enhancing the tranquil vibe, the session offered a perfect blend of mindfulness and movement.
Dressed in relaxed yoga wear and surrounded by nature, participants embraced the harmony of breath and flow, a true celebration of health, balance, and inner calm. The energy was peaceful yet invigorating, as guests connected with themselves and one another in a space that radiated positivity. It wasn’t just about yoga, it was about taking a moment to reset, realign, and re-energise for the days ahead.
Echoing the same spirit for yoga, Ridhira Group hosted a blissful wellness morning at the lush Ridhira Retreat, Gandipet and it was all about nature and good vibes. With the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, the event brought together fitness lovers, wellness seekers, and nature enthusiasts for a day of mindful indulgence.
The morning started with a soulful yoga and spa session led by Vikas Shenoy, followed by personalised wellness coaching by Aamani Reddy and soothing massages courtesy of Ode Spa. A magical sound healing experience by Kaavya Bhagchandani added to the tranquillity, while a live instrumental set created the perfect serene soundtrack. Guests rolled out the yoga mats and soaked in the calm, surrounded by greenery. It was a picture-perfect gathering, which was equal parts rejuvenating and cheerful, celebrating health, harmony, and the joy of slowing down.
