Here’s how Hyderabad celebrated the past week: Yoga, sun and spa

With an aim to celebrate International Yoga Day, star hotels across the city joined the mission in their own ways. At Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, the day began on a serene note with a special yoga session hosted at The Alfresco Lawn.

The sessions offered a perfect blend of mindfulness and movement

City wellness enthusiasts gathered for an uplifting morning led by certified instructor Snehal Garg. With the sun casting a gentle glow and a live flute performance enhancing the tranquil vibe, the session offered a perfect blend of mindfulness and movement.

Dressed in relaxed yoga wear and surrounded by nature, participants embraced the harmony of breath and flow, a true celebration of health, balance, and inner calm. The energy was peaceful yet invigorating, as guests connected with themselves and one another in a space that radiated positivity. It wasn’t just about yoga, it was about taking a moment to reset, realign, and re-energise for the days ahead.