‘Five Films for Freedom’ 2025, a celebration of global LGBTQIA+ stories set to inspire audiences worldwide

British Council in collaboration with British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, announced the return of ‘Five Films for Freedom’ from March 19 to 30, 2025. This time the annual programme will not only be streaming online worldwide, free of charge but also screened offline in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, shedding light on five impactful LGBTQIA+ short films from filmmakers from Indonesia, New Zealand, China, Switzerland and the UK to global audiences.

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council said, "Five Films for Freedom is more than a film programme, it is a powerful global movement that champions the freedom to love and be seen. As we mark 11 years of this partnership with British Film Institute Flare, we continue to celebrate the resilience, creativity, and courage of LGBTQIA+ filmmakers whose stories inspire change. This initiative is a testament to the power of storytelling in fostering inclusivity, understanding, and cultural exchange, and we are proud to bring these films to audiences in India and across the world. This year, alongside digital screenings, we are excited to host in-person screenings in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, creating spaces for deeper engagement and conversation”.