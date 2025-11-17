India gets first-of-its-kind collaboration between global gaming and a global Hip-Hop festival

This new chapter with Rolling Loud continues that beat, amplifying the bond between music and play, and giving fans a stage to experience VALORANT the way it’s always been meant to be felt, loud, proud, and completely in sync with the culture around it. At Rolling Loud India, VALORANT will debut an expansive, multi-sensory experience zone that blends the intensity of the game with the energy of the festival. Designed to move with the crowd, the space invites fans to explore VALORANT’s world through sound, competition, and creativity.

At Rolling Loud India, VALORANT invites fans into an immersive space where the sound, style, and spirit of the game come alive. Festival goers can step into Karaoke Pods to jam out to curated playlists and signature tracks from the VALORANT universe, or test their reflexes in quick duels and lighthearted challenges that bring the thrill of play to the festival floor. Every corner of the experience zone blends gaming and music, from live art and interactive installations to photo ready moments, creating a vibrant experience that celebrates community, creativity, and the pulse of gaming and music culture in true VALORANT fashion.

Speaking on VALORANT’s collaboration with Rolling Loud, Arun Rajappa, Director of Publishing for Riot Games India said, “VALORANT reflects the spirit of its players, a community that connects through music, emotion, and play. Music is central to how players experience the game, shaping identity, expression, and representation worldwide. From anthems that echo their stories to songs that capture their energy, music is the pulse of the VALORANT experience. Rolling Loud is a global hip-hop phenomenon, and its debut in India marks a high-impact cultural moment. It’s the perfect stage for us to meet players where they are, celebrating the intersection of gaming and music in a way that is organic, expressive, and deeply cultural.”

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Rolling Loud said, “Rolling Loud built its name by connecting worlds – music, fashion, art, and now gaming. VALORANT taps into the same spirit of self-expression and energy that defines our crowd, which makes this partnership feel so natural. We’re excited to welcome VALORANT to our debut in India and give fans a fresh way to experience the connection between music and gaming.”

For Riot Games, this collaboration is a love letter to the community that games hard, vibes harder, and never misses a beat. Because when the beat drops and the spike is planted, everyone’s locked in.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress