All you need to know about the Diwali Edition of Sunday Soul Sante
One of India’s largest flea markets, Sunday Soul Sante, is all ready to capture the heart of art lovers of Bengaluru again. A celebration of contemporary arts and crafts, the flea market features a wide variety of handmade products from talented artists and designers. But it just doesn’t stop there and offers other activities, such as live music, food and performances. Celebrating their fifteenth anniversary, they are coming up with a Diwali Edition. Ahead of the festival, we catch up with the co-founder of Sunday Soul Sante, Karan Rao, to find out everything you need to know about the festival.
What’s unique about the 15th season of Sunday Soul Sante?
This edition is all about coming together — not just as a community of art lovers, but as a space where India’s most exciting homegrown brands share the stage. Over the years, Sante has served as a launchpad for indie labels and passion-driven ventures from around the country and this milestone edition brings them all together under one vibrant, creative roof. It’s where fresh ideas meet loyal fans, where brands find their tribes and where shopping feels like storytelling. That’s the true magic of our 15th season.
Could you share some of the brands that will be showcased in the market?
At Sunday Soul Sante, we have brands spanning from our regular categories of handcrafted fashion and lifestyle to new zones like pets, kids and the wellness zone curated by IDare. This year, we’re excited to host a range of arts and crafts in multiple mediums; we have Maati Sona’s ceramic home decor, Tarun and Paul Fernandes with the aPaulogy Gallery, Pink Feather making crafts from bread, Puraani Sandook with upcycled crafts, handmade lights and flowers by Vanzham and Project Arrigato and more. You’ll also find brands that connect with our mission of sustainability, such as IndoAmerican Hybrid Seeds, selling unique and affordable plants, Yuvanta and Vedi Herbals. We won’t let you go hungry, either! Our October edition’s food and confectionery stalls include Bubbly Boba with fresh boba tea; Sandowitch; Khan Saheb and Nizaams with rolls; Foo and Just Khao Suey with Asian food; and New York Pizza Co with pizzas by the slice. Visitors can also find freshly brewed beers by Toit, handcrafted chocolates by Modello and more at the upcoming event.
Can you take us through some of the performances people can expect?
Adding to the festive buzz, we have an unmissable musical lineup featuring the Kutle Khan Project and Stringfisher Music. With their high-energy fusion of Rajasthani folk and contemporary sounds, they’ll light up the stage and set the perfect rhythm for Diwali celebrations.
What new experiences can people expect at this edition?
Rather than just a flea market, Sunday Soul Sante is designed as a day-long festive experience with something for everyone. We have a kids zone featuring creative workshops & interactive fun. There is a Pet Zone that offers treats and accessories for our furry friends. A Wellness Zone with brands working with mental health, organic skincare, aroma therapy and more. We also have Heart of Sante — a special initiative that provides free space to talented individuals who need a platform, empowering the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.
How is Sunday Soul Sante incorporating sustainability into its curation and execution this year?
We work on different sustainable initiatives with every edition of Sunday Soul Sante — from our upcycled and reused décor, our commitment to keep the event plastic-free, to our fully green edit — The Tropical Edition, which is lined up for early next year. We also curate brands that make products sustainably, many of whom use upcycling and recycling as the core of their production, as well as brands that create a platform for small artisans, entrepreneurs and artists. Our Heart of Sante initiative also encourages small entrepreneurs by giving them a free space to sell their handcrafted products, NGOs working towards different causes and students looking to sell their crafts.
What’s next for you?
The special 15th Season of Sunday Soul Sante is ahead of us! We’re excited to be partnering with some of the biggest brands in the city like Embassy, Prestige, Brookfields Properties, Toit and more, to bring our visitors a unique experience every market. Moreover, we are also looking at launching a new IP called BliSSS Bazaar where we’ll look at smaller, focused markets across tech parks in the city. Growing to more cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Vizag, in addition to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, is in the cards for us. All in all, exciting times ahead!
INR 350 onwards. October 12, 10 am onwards. At Embassy Manyata Business Park.
Written by: Prishita Tahilramani
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress