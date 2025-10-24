Comedy nights to VR magic, here are 7 Bengaluru events that have you sorted for the weekend

Bharatanatyam dancers Sripriya Shankar and Divya Balachandran take the stage this weekend in the latest edition of Lasya — A Classical Dance Series. An initiative rolled out by Aangan and Medai to encourage making the danceform a part of daily lives. INR 350 onwards. October 30, 7.30 pm onwards. At Medai – The Stage, Koramangala.
Witness comedian Abish Mathew in a new set in his upcoming live show in the city as he brings out his many talents on the stage. The evening promises to be a chuckle ride as Abish mixes stand-up, music, improv and alt comedy all into one power-packed performance. INR 499 onwards. October 25, 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Hebbal.
Experience the serene flows of ragams in the upcoming presentation Melodies of the Kaveri. Witness elegant legacies of Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, Sripadaraya, Kanakadasa and Tamil composers come to life as carnatic vocalist V Subashri, vocalist and violinist Prithvi Bhaskar and mridangam artiste BS Prashanth flow from one composition to another with divinity and innovation. Entry free. October 25, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Percussion maestro Trilok Gurtu ascends onto a stage in the city this weekend as part of his India tour. Sounds of his beats will meld with the voices of European jazz as Carlo Cantini (violin), Rolland Cabezas (guitar), Jonathan Ihelnfield (bass guitar) and Ryan Carniaux (trumpet) — Trilok’s longtime collaborators — also share the stage. INR 799 onwards. October 24, 6.30 pm onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
This European duo consisting of Norwegian soprano Elizaveta Agrafenina and French pianist Dimitri Malignan will present an elegant range of pieces from their albums Elegies and Echoes and Le Diable Dans La Nuit. Experience the brilliance of European composers through their soulful renditions by Elizaveta and Dimitri. Entry free. October 28, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
A new VR experience destination arrives in the city, blending ecstatic and visually-stunning imagery of a variety of landscapes with immersive and interactive elements. From the adrenaline rush of a virtual paragliding adventure to looking at the expanses of space in awe while travelling at high speed, Thrillscape is an adventurous pick for your weekend. INR 200 onwards. At Nexus Mall, Koramangala. On till November 9, 11 am onwards.
Singer-songwriter Iyaz, known for his hits like Replay, Solo and Pretty Girls makes his way to Bengaluru to take us back on a nostalgia trip with live renditions of his hits during his Replay India Tour show! Celebrate the voice that a generation grooved to while also indulging in performances by homegrown artistes and DJs. INR 499. October 26, 3 pm onwards. At The Park Bangalore, MG Road.